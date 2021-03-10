Bolanle Olukanni Reveals How Society Treats Men Better Than Women

Bolanle Olukanni has used her personal experience to point out the difference in the level of respect given to men as opposed to women.

The media personality narrated how her security guard adds a title when calling her single male neighbour who is her age mate but calls her, Bolanle, by name.

Bolanle added that it happens in other cases too and the only time women are given a level of respect close to that given to men is if they are married.

Other women responded, sharing their similar stories too.

Married women pointed out that they too feel they get less respect from people than their husbands do.