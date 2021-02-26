Boko Haram Threatens To Kill Pastor Bulus Yakuru

Boko Haram has threatened to eliminate Bulus Yakuru, a Pastor abducted on Christmas eve in Borno State.

The Abubakar Shekau-led faction snatched the cleric after killing some civilians in an attack on Pemi village near Chibok.

Yakuru previously appeared in two videos where he appealed to authorities to come to his rescue. The sect already transmitted its demands.

According to HumAngle, the Pastor, in a new video, urged President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Babagana Zulum and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to act promptly.

Yakuru disclosed that his life might be taken next Wednesday, a deadline reiterated by a knife-wielding insurgent behind him.

“I’m calling on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Governor of Borno to help me because I have been given a one-week ultimatum today, February 24″, he said.

“If you want me alive, I beg you in your capacity as President, the governor and our local government chairman to save me from this suffering.

“I’m calling on the EYN Church of the Brethren President to intervene and secure my release. Please pray for me…Please release me from this pain,” he said.

Last year, Boko Haram decapitated Reverend Lawan Andimi, chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

Andimi was declared missing on January 3, 2020, after Boko Haram attacked Michika.

In the last video before his execution, the cleric expressed hope of being with his wife and children again.

“If the opportunity is not granted, maybe it is the will of God. I urge you all to be patient, don’t cry, don’t worry but thank God for everything”, Andimi had said.

