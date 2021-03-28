News

Boko Haram Again Vandalized 2 330KV Tower Lines Along Maiduguri-Damaturu Highway

Damola Areo8 hours ago
Boko Haram Terrorists Hits Dapchi Town
Boko Haram (image courtesy: Nigerian Army)

he Transmission Company of Nigeria says two towers along the Damaturu – Maiduguri 330kV transmission Line has again been vandalized by insurgents, less than 24 hours after power supply was restored to Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

The incident which occurred in the early hours of Saturday, again cut power supply to Maiduguri and its environs.

TCN says this time, the insurgents chain bombed two other towers; T152 and T153 along the same line route of the other incident that left Maiduguri and environs without power supply for two months.

TCN assures that it will continue to do all that it can to ensure power supply is restored to the affected areas as soon as possible.

