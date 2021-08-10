Bodybuilder John Meadows ‘Mountain Dog’ Dies Unexpectedly (Photos)

The famous YouTube star and fitness fanatic’s death has triggered a wave of admiration and grief following his spectacular bodybuilding career which spanned some 30 years

A viral bodybuilding star known as the Mountain Dog has been found dead at the age of 49.

John Meadows was nationally renowned and respected in his trade and saw his successful career last 30 years.

The athlete had a following of more than 500,000 on YouTube who watched him train and recommend fitness techniques.

Just one year ago, John’s life was saved by heroic docs who frantically worked to save him from a blood clot-induced heart attack, reports The Sun.

His tragic death has sparked an outpouring of grief from “heartbroken” friends and family.

Shanique Grant, a big player in the women’s bodybuilding world, said in an emotional statement: “With tears rolling down my face I remember you telling me how much family meant.

“I don’t even know what to say but you’ll forever be a legend and such an inspiration to me.”

Whilst Theresa Ivancik, another women’s bodybuilding pro, called John a “legend” in the industry.

She added: “I am at an incredible loss and in complete shock to hear I just lost a very special person in my life.

“He is and always will be such a huge part of my life. “You will be incredibly missed but never forgotten!”

John leaves behind a loving wife, Mary, and two twin sons. His nickname comes from a very hardworking and versatile canine from the farmlands of Switzerland, the Bernese Mountain Dog.

The fitness fanatic was raised by his grandmother and was just 13-years-old when he entered his first competition.

Meadows’ last pro contest was the 2017 Muscle Mayhem Kansas Pro, where he finished 14th.

Recently, he worked with a number of industry pros in various divisions including 212 Olympia Champion Shaun Clarida and Fitness Olympia Winner Missy Truscott and Theresa Ivancik.

A family statement confirmed John “passed away unexpectedly & peacefully in his home,” on August 8.

As of yet, no official cause of death has been confirmed.

