Bode George: Why Secondus Cannot Preside Over PDP National Convention

Former deputy national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Bode George, has commended the elders of the party for their effort in saving the party.

This was after an attempt to unseat Uche Secondus as national chairman of the party failed.

The party’s convention which was earlier scheduled for December has now been brought forward to October.

Reacting to the developments in the party, Bide George spoke to Daily Independent.

He said, “It is not the first time this will happen I am glad that the PDP is back stronger. I am also glad the way all the elders got up and saved the party because we were wobbling very badly”

“When people are talking about whether the NWC should go or shouldn’t go, from experience, I know that there is no perpetuity in the administration of a political party. They are there for a time and the congresses and convention are right here ahead of us. So, the first thing to do is to set up a national convention committee that will run the whole congresses. They (NWC) cannot be part of it”.

“If any of them want to contest, fine but they shouldn’t be the ones organizing the convention. How can you be a judge in your own case? They have had their time and the failure or success of their periods will be on the pages of history. Enough is enough!”.

“For me, we thank God that that meeting went very well today and I am confident that we will resolve everything. That is the beauty of the PDP as against APC. We have a track record and culture”.

“There is nobody who owns the PDP. It is a political party that should be for all comers. But the managers must realise that they must not disregard the constitution which is the soul of our party.When you start acting outside the constitution and making it look as if the party is your private company, then something is wrong”