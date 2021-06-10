Bode George Slams Buhari Over Silence On Igangan Killings

Former PDP National Deputy chairman, Bode George, has slammed the silence of President Muhammadu Buhari over the attack on Igangan in Ibarapa North Local Government of Oyo State.

The attack is said to have been carried out by suspected herdsmen leading to the death of 11 people.

In a state of the nation address, Bode George said Buhari being a Fulani man is enough for him to stand up and condemned the attack suspected to have been carried out by Fulani herdsmen.

“President Muhammadu Buhari’s silence on the killings of people of Igangan community is dangerous and the fact that he is a Fulani man makes the matter worse.

“I know his media aids to be very fast in reacting to issues but their silence on this particular incident is very suspicious,” he said.

This was just as he pointed out that the killings by the Fulani herdsmen “in the wee hours of last Sunday has brought the seething malady right to our doorsteps. No one is safe anymore.

“The senseless killings, the cruel inhuman massacre of the Igangan natives in the Yoruba heartland by suspected herdsmen in the wee hours of last Sunday has brought the seething malady right to our doorsteps. No one is safe anymore.

“I wonder, what hate, what evil, what madness will propel anyone of sane mind to plunge into the night with weapons of war, seeking out fellow citizens for pillage and murder? It puzzles rationality. It benumbs the senses.

“The Igangan massacre is now a watershed in these ceaseless psychopathic killings that now pester our country without let. It will continue to haunt us all.”