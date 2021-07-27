News

Blasphemy: Sahara Reporters Apologise To Muslims

Damola Areo3 hours ago
66
Court Orders DSS To Pay Sowore N200,000 Damages
Omoyele Sowore (image courtesy: SaharaReporters Media)

On Monday, July 26, 2021, we published a story titled, ‘Igboho Is Like Prophet Mohammed Who Fled Mecca For Media Over Persecution—Afenifere’.

We apologise to all those who feel hurt by the report. As a media platform, we report on events as they occur.

We understand that some people who read the report did not understand that it did NOT emanate from SaharaReporters but was a report distilled from a statement released by Afenifere, a socio-cultural organisation.

We assure our esteemed readers and followers that it was not our intention to denigrate the Islamic faith and Prophet Muhammad as we hold all faiths in high regard. We thank you for your feedback.

Damola Areo3 hours ago
66

Related Articles

Presidential Jet: Islamic Group MURIC Reveals 'Real' Mission In Nigeria

Apologise For Comparing Igboho, Prophet Muhammad, MURIC Tells Afenifere

3 hours ago
Female Pensioner

Rabies: US Bans Importation Of Dogs From Nigeria, 112 Countries

3 hours ago
benue news

I’ll Rather Die Than Surrender My Land To Fulani – Ortom

5 hours ago
Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Governor Sanwo-Olu Swears In 57 Council Chairmen In Lagos

5 hours ago
Back to top button