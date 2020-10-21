Bishop Oyedepo Speaks After Lekki Toll Gate Shooting

Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church Worldwide has reacted to the Lekki toll gate shooting in Lagos.

In a social media post, Oyedepo said that “when the wicked rule, the people mourn.”

The clergyman also said that “there is no other graphic illustration than what we have had in Nigeria.”

Read his post:

– None of your sons and daughters shall be wasted.

– The mercy of God will cover the length and breadth of Nigeria.

– When the Bible says, “when the wicked rule, the people mourn”, there is no other graphic illustration than what we have had in Nigeria.

– I said one time: NOTHING IS WORKING…

– What is working?

Never bother yourself when they speak against me. Those who did it yesterday, they are no more. I’m saying the mind of God and one billion devils can’t stop me on the way.