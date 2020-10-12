Bill To Legalise Cultivation Of Marijuana In Nigeria, Passes 2nd Reading

A bill for the legalisation and usage of non-toxicant cannabis plants for medical and scientific research has passed its second reading at the House of Representatives.

The bill was presented by Rep. Princess Miriam Onuoha, representing Okigwe North of Imo State.

This was disclosed by Dr. Tonye Jaja Clinton, a legal practitioner, during a media parley in Abuja on the benefits and opportunities of cannabis plants and CBD oil.He said once the bill becomes law, Nigeria has a lot to gain economically.