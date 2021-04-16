World
Biden Orders Flags Lowered For Dead In Indianapolis Shooting
President Joe Biden on Friday ordered flags lowered to half-mast at the White House and all US government buildings in sign of mourning after a mass shooter killed at least eight people in Indianapolis.
“Too many Americans are dying every single day from gun violence. It stains our character and pierces the very soul of our nation,” Biden said in a statement, noting that he’d ordered flags at half-staff just weeks ago after another shooting.
AFP