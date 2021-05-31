Biafra: Ikpeazu Cautions Against Another Civil War

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has spoken against another civil war amid agitations called for the secession of the South-East from Nigeria.

According to him, he doesn’t believe Biafra that is being agitated for can be achieved through the barrel of the gun.

He said this during an interview on Channels Television on Sunday.

“I don’t believe in Biafra through the barrels of the gun because I saw a little bit of the Civil War and I don’t want that kind of thing and I don’t see the prospects of that venture and I don’t want anything that will be suicidal,” the Peoples Democratic Party’s governor said, adding, “As far as we are concerned in Abia, there is nothing like IPOB.”

Ikpeazu did not, however, fail to admit that “it is difficult to proscribe an ideology.”

“If Biafra is a metaphor for agitation against injustice in any way, then there is Biafra in the heart of every Nigerian.

“Why are we not taking steps to build bridges? Rather we are emphasizing things that divide us – ethnicity, religion – all those things that divide us,” the governor said.