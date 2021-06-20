Biafra: Igbo Will Lose If Nigeria Divides – Okorocha

The Senator representing Imo West, Rochas Okorocha, has said the Igbo have more to lose in the break up of Nigeria.

According to the former governor of Imo State, members of the ethnic group have invested much in other regions and will be on the losing side if Nigeria divides.

Okorocha said this when he received some women group in Abuja yesterday.

This is amid agitations by some pro-Biafra groups in the South-East who are demanding a referendum to form their own country.

The Senator said: “It is only an Igbo man that goes to a place and remans put in that place, buys land and builds a house for his family without feeling insecure. The Igbo will lose more if Nigeria divides.

“Most Nigerian leaders who were successful had one thing or the other to do with the Igbos. It is either they married Igbo women or had some links with them. I can call names like, former President, Obasanjo; former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, Buba Marwa, just to name a few”.