Biafra: FG Accuses Twitter Of Double Standards

The Federal Government has accused social media giant, Twitter, of double standards after tweets by President Muhammadu Buhari were deleted from their platform.

Buhari had taken to the platform to warn Nigerians agitating by reminding them of the horrors of the Biafra Civil War.

His tweets were found to be offensive by Nigerians who reported his account to Twitter for suspension.

The social media platform, however, deleted the tweet saying it didn’t go in line with its rules.

Reacting, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, issued a statement saying:

“Twitter may have its own rules, it’s not the universal rule. If Mr President, anywhere in the world, feels very bad and concerned about a situation, he is free to express such views. If an organisation is proscribed, it is different from any other which is not proscribed.

“Two, any organisation that gives directives to its members to attack police stations, to kill policemen, to attack correctional centres, to kill warders, and you are now saying that Mr President does not have the right to express his dismay and anger about that?

“I don’t see anywhere in the world where an organisation, a person will stay somewhere outside Nigeria, and will direct his members to attack the symbols of authority, the police, the military, especially when that organisation has been proscribed. By whatever name, you can’t justify giving orders to kill policemen or to kill anybody you do not agree with.”