Biafra Day: Ohanaeze Urges Ceasefire, Unconditional Release Of Detainees

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has advised Biafra agitator to desist from confrontations ahead of the May 30 Biafra Remembrance Day.

The group urged the agitators to desist from “any form of parades, display of Biafra flags/rallies and solidarity protests on May 30th /31st 2021 Biafra Day.”

“IPOB of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Biafra National Council of Asari Dokubo, MASSOB of Uchenna Madu, BIM of Ralph Uwazurike and Biafra-Zionists of Ben Onwuka and others are all our children, we acquit of all arms struggles and urge them to desist from activities capable of militarization of Southeast and Niger Delta.

“It’s our commitment to enforce on all the agitators self discipline, mutual understanding and strict adherence to the tenets of non violent agitations and universally accepted norms of self determination,” he said.

Isiguzoro added that “Ndigbo will continue to identify with them until there is total restructuring of the country and end to the marginalization of South-East Nigeria by the Federal Government.”

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo asks all Biafra agitators to go along with the request of South-east Governors led by Governor David Umah for a grace of 6 months to negotiate with the Federal Government and end marginalization of Southeast.

‘We are also imploring the Southeast Governors to use the window of June 12 Democracy Day to release all Biafra agitators in all the Correction Service Centres through “STATE PARDON”, especially in Imo state where the state government announced the random arrests of innocent people, mainly Youths.”

“We call on President Muhammadu Buhari to interact with Southeast Governors on the best approach to handle the insecurity challenges in South Eastern Nigeria as guns, helicopters, gunships and ammunition will not end secessionist campaigns. Carrot and stick approach remain the best way to make peace with the agitators.

“The Federal Government should also rescind the shoot at sight order, just as we urge the South east Governors to plead with the federal government for the withdrawal of military from the southeast.

“All activities of arms struggle, attacks on police formations and INEC offices in southeastern Nigeria must end, most police officers killed in these dreadful assaults are igbos, and it must end quickly.

“Police and military special operations in the Southeast must respect human rights and put human face to deescalate the chaos and violence in the South East,” Ohanaeze further stated.