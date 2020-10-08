Biafra Agitators Showing Signs Of Madness – Rev Ukpai

The President of Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association Incorporated, Rev. Uma Ukpai, has said that those agitating for Biafra are displaying signs of madness.

Addressing newsmen in his office in Uyo, Akwa Ibom, Ukpai spoke in favour of each geo-political zones producing the presidency.

He said that the 2023 presidency ought to be given to the southeast because it is the only zone yet to lead the country.

“There will always be crazy people even when people are seen to be normal. Whoever is agitating for Biafra shows a level of his madness. But everybody is mad, the difference is the level of madness”, Ukpai said

He urged Nigerians to Lear to love themselves as he lamented that the country still has divisive elements despite its 60 years of existence.

He stressed that, “In Nigeria, we are all in a hurry to reach where we are going to, so much so that we have no regards for each other, no time for others and no love for others.

“As a nation, it is only when we begin to love that which we have that we can develop. But in Nigeria, we don’t care whether others eat or not. If we have no respect for one another, it also means we don’t care whether others exist or not”

Ukpai also reacted to a statement on restructuring made by Pastor Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

“I don’t think that he (Adeboye) is not entitled to his opinion.

”He is a man of God and he must have seen what happened during the civil war which guided him in the deductions he made. But to me, every body is entitled to his opinion,” he said.