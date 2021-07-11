Entertainment

Bia Fires Back As Burna Boy Reveals She Slid In His DM In 2018

Damola Areo3 hours ago
American rapper, Bua has reacted after Burna Boy alleged that she slid into his DM back in 2018.

It all started when Bia, during a Live Instagram show with Nicki Minaj, said she doesn’t know what Wizkid, Burna Boy and Davido look like.

This didn’t sit well with Burna Boy who revealed that she slid in his DM in 2018 despite claiming not to know him.

His tweet read: “This babe wey no know our face Don Dey my DM since 2018.”

In reaction, Bia wrote, “Burna love your music don’t be hurt cus I said I don’t know what you look like. Your girl is beautiful anyway so you shouldn’t care.

“Don’t make it seem like I slid on you in 2018 because I tagged your song. Now back to what’s important.”

