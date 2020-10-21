Beyonce’s Mother, Tina Knowles Slams Tiwa Savage Over #EndSARS

Tina Knowles, the mother of singer Beyonce, has slammed Tiwa avage for calling out her daughter over the EndSARS protests in Nigeria.

Tiwa Savage had dragged the US singer for failing to lend her voice in support of the protests against police brutality.

Reacting to the call out after Beyonce spoke up, Tina Knowles issued a statement describing it as irritating.

“For all of you couch internet activist, don’t flatter yourselves She never does anything she does not want to do!!!! Your noise is like that of a small gnat irritating yes! but weak not powerful! God Bless you though,” She wrote on her verified Instagram page.

Tina also thanked her daughter for taking her time before lending her voice to the call against brutality in Nigeria.

“Thanks for quietly researching, identifying vetting, and supporting organizations on the ground!! Thanks for continuing the work to really have a plan to make a difference not just talking.”