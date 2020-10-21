Beyonce’s Mother, Tina Knowles Slams Tiwa Savage Over #EndSARS

Tina Knowles, the mother of singer Beyonce, has slammed Tiwa avage for calling out her daughter over the EndSARS protests in Nigeria.
Tiwa Savage had dragged the US singer for failing to lend her voice in support of the protests against police brutality.
Reacting to the call out after Beyonce spoke up, Tina Knowles issued a statement describing it as irritating.
“For all of you couch internet activist, don’t flatter yourselves She never does anything she does not want to do!!!! Your noise is like that of a small gnat irritating yes! but weak not powerful! God Bless you though,” She wrote on her verified Instagram page.
Tina also thanked her daughter for taking her time before lending her voice to the call against brutality in Nigeria.
“Thanks for quietly researching, identifying vetting, and supporting organizations on the ground!! Thanks for continuing the work to really have a plan to make a difference not just talking.”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.