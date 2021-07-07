Bethel Baptist School Students Abducted By Bandits Igboho Is Fighting, Omokri Mocks DSS

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has said Bethel Baptist School in Kaduna where over 100 students were abducted would have been safe had it been the Department of State Services, DSS, were monitoring schools amid students; abduction across the country.

According to Reno Omokri, the DSS was busy monitoring and attacking Yoruba Rights activists, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho.

He said the students were abducted by the same bandits Igboho is fighting against.

Omokri’s tweet read: “If instead of raiding Sunday Igboho’s residence, the DSS agents were sent to monitor schools in the affected Northern states, the 121 students of Bethel Baptist School would not have been abducted. And who abducted them? The same bandits/herdsmen Igboho is fighting.”