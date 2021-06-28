Entertainment
BET Awards 2021: Full List Of Winners
Below is the full list of winners at the 2021 BET Awards show which was hosted by actress Taraji P. Henson and held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calfiornia.
Album of the Year
- “Heaux Tales” Jazmine Sullivan — Winner
- “Ungodly Hour” — Chloe x Halle
- “King’s Disease” — Nas
- “Good News” — Megan Thee Stallion
- “Blame it on Baby” — DaBaby
- “After Hours” — The Weeknd
Best Female R&B / Pop Artist
- H.E.R. — Winner
- Beyoncé
- Jazmine Sullivan
- Jhené Aiko
- Summer Walker
- Sza
Best Male R&B / Pop Artist
- Chris Brown — Winner
- 6LACK
- Anderson .Paak
- Giveon
- Tank
- The Weeknd
Best Group
- Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak and Silk Sonic — Winner
- 21 Savage & Metro Boomin
- Chloe X Halle
- Chris Brown & Young Thug
- City Girls
- Migos
Best Collaboration
- “WAP” Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion — Winner
- “Rockstar” — DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch
- “Popstar” — DJ Khaled ft. Drake
- “What’s Poppin (Remix)” — Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne
- “Cry Baby” — Megan Thee Stallion ft. DaBaby
- “For the Night” — Pop Smoke ft. Lil Baby and DaBaby
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
- Lil Baby — Winner
- DaBaby
- Drake
- J. Cole
- Jack Harlow
- Pop Smoke
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
- Megan Thee Stallion — Winner
- Cardi B
- Coi Leray
- Doja Cat
- Latto
- Saweetie
Video of the Year
- “WAP” Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion — Winner
- “Up” — Cardi B
- “Do It” — Chloe x Halle
- “Go Crazy” — Chris Brown and Young Thug
- “Laugh Now Cry Later” — Drake ft. Lil Durk
- “Leave the Door Open” — Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak and Silk Sonic
Video Director of the Year
- Bruno Mars & Florent Déchard — Winner
- Benny Boom
- Cole Bennett
- Colin Tilley
- Dave Meyers
- Hype Williams
Best New Artist
- Giveon — Winner
- Coi Leray
- Flo Milli
- Jack Harlow
- Latto
- Pooh Shiesty
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel / Inspirational Award
- “Strong God” — Kirk Franklin
- “In Jesus Name” — Bebe Winans
- “Never Lost” — Cece Winans
- “Hold Us Together” — H.E.R.
- “Thank You For It All” — Marvin Sapp
- “Touch From You” — Tamela Mann
BET Her Award
- “Good Days” Sza — Winner
- “So Done” — Alicia Keys ft. Khalid
- “Baby Mama” — Brandy ft. Chance the Rapper
- “Anti Queen” — Bri Steves
- “Baby Girl” — Chloe x Halle
- “Rooted” — Ciara ft. Ester Dean
Best International Act
- Burna Boy, Nigeria — Winner
- Aya Nakamura — France
- Diamond Platnumz — Tanzania
- Emicida — Brazil
- Headie One — United Kingdom
- Wizkid — Nigeria
- Young T & Bugsey — United Kingdom
- Youssopha — France
Viewer’s Choice Award
- “Savage (Remix)” Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé – Winner
- “WAP” – Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion
- “Go Crazy” – Chris Brown & Young Thug
- “Rockstar” – DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch
- “Popstar” – DJ Khaled ft. Drake
- “Laugh Now Cry Later” – Drake ft. Lil Durk
- “The Bigger Picture” – Lil Baby
- “Leave the Door Open” – Silk Sonic
Best Movie
- “Judas and the Black Messiah” — Winner
- “Coming 2 America”
- “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
- “One Night in Miami”
- “Soul”
- “The United States Vs. Billie Holiday”
Best Actress
- Andra Day — Winner
- Angela Bassett
- Issa Rae
- Jurnee Smollett
- Viola Davis
- Zendaya
Best Actor
- Chadwick Boseman — Winner
- Aldis Hodge
- Damson Idris
- Daniel Kaluuya
- Eddie Murphy
- Lakeith Stanfield
Youngstars Award:
- Marsai Martin — Winner
- Alex R. Hibbert
- Ethan Hutchison
- Lonnie Chavis
- Michael Epps
- Storm Reid
Sportswoman of the Year Award:
- Naomi Osaka — Winner
- A’ja Wilson
- Candace Parker
- Claressa Shields
- Serena Williams
- Skylar Diggins-Smith
Sportsman of the Year Award:
- Lebron James — Winner
- Kyrie Irving
- Patrick Mahomes
- Russell Westbrook
- Russell Wilson
- Stephen Curry
Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act
- Bree Runway, United Kingdom — Winner
- Arlo Parks — United Kingdom
- Bramsito — France
- Elaine — South Africa
- MC Dricka — Brazil
- Ronisia — France
- Tems — Nigeria