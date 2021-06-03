Sports

Benzema Should Be Scoring 50 Goals Not 30 – Ancelotti

Damola Areo3 hours ago
0
La Liga: Benzema, Varane Strikes Push Real Madrid To Summit
Benzema celebrates goal against Sevilla/County Press

Real Madrid manager, Carlos Ancelotti has said the club’s striker, Kareem Benzema, should be scoring 50 goals a season and not 30.

Ancelotti who returned to the club from a spell at Everton said this while expressing readiness to work with the players available at the club.

He promised to introduce an offensive system to the team which will enable more players delivering on goals.

He said, “Benzema should be scoring 50 goals, not 30. Vini Jr. has to score more and we have to get more goals from the others too.

“These are the players I’ve got, Karim has done really well. Karim has improved a lot in this period, he has more responsibility.

“He’s a top striker. Then there are young players with a lot of potential. The aim is to score goals, not just to sign a striker who scored 30 goals.

”We have to look to get the wide players to score, and from central players too. We have to introduce an offensive system and mentality.”

