Benzema Reacts As Court Sets Date For Sex Tape Trial

La Liga: Benzema, Varane Strikes Push Real Madrid To Summit
Benzema celebrates goal against Sevilla/County Press

Real Madrid striker, Karim Benzema, has reacted after it emerged he will appear in court for his alleged involvement in blackmailing former France teammate, Mathieu Valbuena, over a sex tape.

Recall that the Versailles prosecutor’s office had said on Tuesday that Benzema would face trial in court from October 20-22 this year for his alleged role in the Valbuena sex tape blackmail plot six years ago.

The 33-year-old is suspected of pressuring Valbuena in 2015 to pay blackmailers who threatened to reveal an intimate video in which Valbuena featured.

Reacting to the development, Benzema responded on his Instagram story, writing alongside a screenshot of the news: ‘Yes, finally. Let the masquerade end forever.’

Meanwhile, Benzema has not played for France since October 2015 after being suspended by the French Football Federation (FFF) over his alleged involvement in the incident.

Benzema featured 81 times for France national team and scored 27 goals.

His last appearance for France was in their 4-0 win over Armenia in October 2015. The forward netted a brace in that match.

