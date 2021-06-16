Benue Govt Denies Sponsoring Attacks On Cattle Breeders In Nasarawa

The Benue State Government has denied reports that it sponsors attacks on cattle breeders in Nasarawa State.

The state was reportedly accused of sponsoring the attacks which killed 1,000 cows in Kean and Doma Local Government of Nasarawa State.

This was debunked in a statement issued by the Benue State Commissioner of Information, Culture and Tourism, Hon Ngunan Addingi.

The report was described as “another propaganda crafted by armed Fulani herders to sustain their war of attrition and hatred against Governor Ortom whom they have made their number one enemy”.

According to the statement, “the military was only performing its duty of flushing out terrorists who wield AK47 and occupy the forests from where they launch attacks on innocent people.

“In the aerial surveillance carried out in border communities of Benue and Nasarawa States by Operation Whirl Stroke, no human life was lost and no cow was killed”.