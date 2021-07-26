Benitez Hails Everton Leadership

Rafa Benitez hailed Andros Townsend’s leadership as the Everton boss insisted ‘you cannot buy this characteristic on the fifth floor of John Lewis’ following his first match in charge of the Toffees.

New signing Townsend impressed after being given a 45-minute runout against Colombian side Millonarios in the Florida Cup, with fellow newbie Asmir Begovic the hero in a 10-9 penalty shootout win.

The Toffees have strayed from their typical mega-money signings this summer, opting for low-key arrivals with Townsend and Begovic joining, along with Demarai Gray.

Yet Benitez has stressed that Townsend – a free signing from Crystal Palace – brings qualities beyond his trickery on the flanks, hailing the former England star’s leadership skills.

‘He’s someone who I know from my time at Newcastle,’ he told the club’s official website. ‘He’s a player with quality. I was checking his fitness stats, too, and he was one of the best players in the Premier League in terms of work-rate.

‘We have a player who can give us something more because he has the desire and he’s in a position that the team needed. I think he can do well for us.’

Daily Mail