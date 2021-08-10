Headline

Benin Republic Refused To Put Igboho In Plane Sent By Nigeria – Falana

Damola Areo1 day ago
17
Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, has said the Benin Republic refused to put Sunday Igboho in a plane to be extradited to Nigeria.

Speaking to BBC Yoruba, Falana said the plane was sent to the Benin Republic by the Nigerian government.

He said the Benin Republic told Nigeria that they would not followed the directive to extradite Igboho because they are not a lawless country.

According to Falana: “The Nigerian government asked the Benin Republic government to repatriate Sunday Igboho. In fact, we heard they had even sent an aircraft to be used to bring him down to Abuja.

“The Benin government made its Nigerian counterpart to understand that this is not a lawless society.”

