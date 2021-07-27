Benin Republic File Fresh Charges Against Sunday Igboho

The Republic of Benin has filed fresh charges against Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho.

This is according to One of his lawyers, Ibrahim Salami.

Recall that Igboho was arrested in Cotonou while trying to travel to Germany after the Department of State Services declared him wanted in Nigeria.

He was yesterday arraigned in court with the jidge ordering him to be taken back to cell.

The fresh charges against him include illegal migration, dubious connivance with immigration officers and an attempt to cause civil unrest.

Igboho is agitating for the secession of the South-West from Nigeria.