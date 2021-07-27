Headline

Benin Republic Court Orders Igboho Back To Cell

Damola Areo5 hours ago
3
Sunday Igboho
Sunday Igboho

A court in the Benin Republic has ordered Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, to be taken back to his cell.

The order was given yesterday in Cotonou after he was presented in the court.

Igboho had been arrested by authorities in the country while trying to board a plane to Germany.

He had fled Nigeria following the Department of State Services declaring him wanted after his house was raided by the Service.

More to follow…

Tags
Damola Areo5 hours ago
3

Related Articles

jamb results, utme jamb result, utme jamb results 2019, jamb, jamb war. jamb war against admission fraudsters, utme 2019

Why Nigeria May Continue To Recycle Failed Leaders — Afe Babalola

2 hours ago
nnamdi kanu

Nnamdi Kanu Drags Nigeria, Kenya Before International Court

3 hours ago
Muhammadu Buhari

Buhari Arrives London, To Hold Talks With Boris Johnson

5 hours ago

Why Judiciary Should Embrace Technology – Osinbajo

5 hours ago
Back to top button