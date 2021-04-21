Benin Airport Experiencing Power Outage -FAAN

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has alerted the public that the Benin Airpoet is currently experiencing power outage.

FAAN said this in a public announcement apologising to travellers and the public.

The Authority, however, revealed that work is currently ongoing to resolve the issue.

The announcement said, “We would like to inform the travelling public that we are currently experiencing power outage at Benin Airport, owing to a general issue relating to the power holding company in the state.

“Our engineers are on ground working to upgrade our back up as soon as possible, we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience.”