Becoming Imo Gov Made Me Poorer – Okorocha

The former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rocha Okorocha, has said that becoming a governor made him poorer.

Okorocha said this in reaction to accusations that he acquired wealth through state resources.

The senator who appeared on Channels Television’s Politics Today said people forget who he was before he became a governor.

“I challenge anybody to prove that I acquired any property with any government fund,” Okorocha said.

“I think people have forgotten that I was Rochas before becoming the governor of Imo State; I think they have forgotten completely.

“If anything, becoming a governor made me even poorer than what I was in the past. I don’t know whether I acquired any property here in Abuja, there is none.”