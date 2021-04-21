Be Agents For A Better Nigeria, EFCC Charges Youths

The South East Zonal Head of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Oshodi Johnson has charged Nigerian youths to imbibe positive values vital to making Nigeria great again.

Oshodi gave the charge on April 17,2021 through the Head, Media, Chris Oluka at a Youth Empowerment Summit organized by Mr. Ifoh Chinedu, CEO of ICO Multi-Purpose company Nigeria, in conjunction with St. Theresa Catholic Church Ugbo – Odogwu, Enugu North Local Government Area, Enugu State.

‘’ Even as I apologize for the terrible situation you have found yourselves in where it seems our generation has failed you and the tomorrow you are supposed to be future leaders, seems too far, I charge you to make effort to change the narrative.

‘’ Rather than lament on how difficult things are and use it as excuse to engage in crime and other negative vices, I charge you today to embrace integrity, transparency and entrepreneurship,’’ he said.

Oshodi informed the youths that it was not enough to continue blaming others especially, politicians, for the challenges Nigeria is facing but rather, make up their minds and contribute positively to making Nigeria better.

He further charged the youths not to allow their family background, their educational status or poverty to determine who or what they would become in future.

Earlier in his opening remark, the convener of the summit, Mr. Ifoh said the summit was borne out of his decision to transfer the skills he learnt during his NYSC orientation years back.