BBNaija’s Laycon Reveals The First Person He Will Spend His Money On

The winner of the 2020 BBNaija reality TV show, Olamilekan Agbeleshe aka Laycon has said that his mum is the first person he will spend his money on.

Laycon received a cash prize of N30 million for emerging winner of the show.

He also got gifted with a house and N5 million by his state governor, Dapo Abiodun.

“The first thing I am going to do with the money is for my mum,” Laycon said in one of media outings at the weekend.

