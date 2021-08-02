Entertainment

BBNaija: Yousef Kisses Liquorose

Damola Areo2 hours ago
3

Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemate, Yousef on Sunday, kissed Liquorose.

Yousef gave Liquorose a French kiss during a Truth or Dare game.

He was dared by Cross to kiss a female housemate for 10 seconds.

Yousef did not hesitate and immediately moved towards Liquorose and gave her a kiss.

Recall Yousef was chosen as the deputy head of house after Peace won the head of house task last week Monday.

This made him the first deputy head of house of the ‘Shine Ya Eye’ season.

Damola Areo2 hours ago
3

Related Articles

bbnaija tega

You’re Married, Fans Lash At Tega For Allowing Her Nipple To Be Sucked

2 hours ago
bbnaija pere

BBNaija Season 6: Why I Accepted To Be A Wild Card – Pere

3 hours ago
bbnaija maria

BBNaija Season 6: How I Became A Wild Card – Maria

3 hours ago
Mompha, Hushpuppi

EFCC Told Me To Maintain Low Profile When Hushpuppi Was Arrested – Mompha

19 hours ago
Back to top button