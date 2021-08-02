BBNaija: Yousef Kisses Liquorose

Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemate, Yousef on Sunday, kissed Liquorose.

Yousef gave Liquorose a French kiss during a Truth or Dare game.

He was dared by Cross to kiss a female housemate for 10 seconds.

Yousef did not hesitate and immediately moved towards Liquorose and gave her a kiss.

Recall Yousef was chosen as the deputy head of house after Peace won the head of house task last week Monday.

This made him the first deputy head of house of the ‘Shine Ya Eye’ season.