BBNaija: Yerims Saw My Nakedness – Maria

BBNaija Season 6 housemate, Maria has said that her nakedness was seen by a fellow housemate, Yerims, through a mirror.

She disclosed this while chatting with other housemates.

According to her, she hated the experience as she pointed out that she is not in the house for any relationship.

She said: “Yerims saw me naked through the mirror. I hate it. Don’t see me naked. I’m not your f*cking girlfriend.

“Why would you see me naked? He’s been coming close to me. I’m not dating anyone so it’s not bad for us to be close but don’t intrude and see me naked.

“I felt some type of weird.”