BBNaija: Why I Snubbed Angel, Chose Jackie B As Deputy HoH – Boma

Boma has revealed why he chose Jackie B as his deputy Head of House in the ongoing BBNaija reality TV show Season 6.

Boma became Head of House after scoring 26 points in the arena games.

He was immediately given the power to pick a deputy and also save a housemate from eviction.

Exercising the power, Boma chose Jackie B as deputy to the displeasure of Angel.

“I would have picked Angel but she has a husband (Sammie) do you know how he would feel?

“I chose you because you’re my good friend,” Boma said in response to a question from Jackie B on why he chose her ahead of Angel.