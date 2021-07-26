Entertainment

BBNaija: Why I Dropped Out Of UNILAG – Angel

New BBNaija reality TV star, Angel has revealed why she dropped out of the University of Lagos, UNILAG.

According to her, it was difficult to adjust to the Institution after her life in secondary school.

“I was at Unilag for two weeks and didn’t go for any lectures, so I dropped out because it was hard for me.

“I was coming from a high school where I was secluded so it was not easy for me.

“I wasn’t into school because I didn’t even know what I wanted to do. So I started self-harming when I was 14 because I was depressed,” Angel said.

Profile

Full name: Angel Agnes Smith

“My name is Angel and it’s befitting, because I’m truly a goddess.”

Writer and poet Angel likes writing, watching movies and most importantly, sleeping. She describes herself as a fun, easy, likeable person who enjoys storytelling. If she is not in the club dancing, you will find her on the beach writing poetry.

Angel is a proud feminist, and her friends describe her as a drama queen. This 21-year-old likes to meet new people and loves nothing more than to analyse them and believes being on Big Brother Naija will help her kick-start her journey in writing and cinematography.  She also believes she’s “beautiful and also funny, when I’m not under pressure”.

