BBNaija: Why I Cook, Clean For Other Housemates – White Money

BBNaija Season 6 housemate, White Money has revealed why he has been cooking for the other housemates since the show kicked off.

According to White Money, he cooks and cleans because he is a real man who has trained himself to do such.

He said this while discussing with Biggie, during which he revealed that he’s real and in the house to entertain.

He said, “ Most people think my strategy is to cook and clean but it’s the way I was raised and how I taught myself

“I’m just being real and I’m here to entertain.

“I’m an entertainer and creator so that’s just me being myself.”

When asked about his chances of surviving the eviction, Whitemoney said he has a 70 percent chance.

“I’ll rate my chances at 70%,” he added.