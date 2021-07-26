BBNaija: Why I Became A Taxi Driver – Princess

New BBNaija housemate, Princess has said she decided to become a taxi driver after she lost her job.

“I am a taxi driver. I became a taxi driver after I lost her job. I have been doing this for a year.

“I’m aiming to own my car-hailing app and a restaurant. I’m single and want to remain so for now,” she said.

Princess and other females were unveiled by Big Brother last night and ushered into the BBNaija house to meet their male counterparts.

Below is a profile.

Full name: Princess Francis

Princess Francis is a 30-year-old e-hailing service driver and business owner. She lives in Abuja and enjoys cooking, traveling, and watching movies. She takes pride in being a lovable, caring, fun person – and confesses she can be a little dramatic sometimes. “I got the drama from my mama,” she says.

Princess is from Imo State and lists buying her very first car as the highest point in her life. Her lowest on the other hand, is when she found out her dad passed away.

Princess reckons there are many things that make her royalty, but none above her industriousness and the fact that she is a cool New Year’s baby!