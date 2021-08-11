Entertainment

BBNaija: Stay Away From Maria, Cross Tells Pere

Damola Areo16 hours ago
Cross has advised fellow BBNaija Season 6 housemate Pere to steer clear off Maria.

According to him, she’s just toying with his feelings and has no intention of having sex inside the BBNaija house because she has a strong connection with someone outside the house.

Cross said: “Maria has issues, she wants you but at the same time does not want you.

“Maria is not a small girl, she has sense and knows what she’s doing with your feelings.

“She’s not in the house to have sex with anyone because she has a strong connection with someone outside the house.

“Maria is an experienced hostess and has mingled with millionaires, and men of different caliber, she’s very smart don’t try her.”

This was after Pere said, ”I like Maria, she is the only girl I want to have anything with in this house and outside.

”I will not have anything with anyone if it’s not her. Maria is cool and I really like aside the whole wild card thing she is really cool.”

