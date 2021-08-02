BBNaija Season 6: Why I Accepted To Be A Wild Card – Pere

BBNaija’s Pere has revealed why he decided to accept the offer to be w ild card inside the ongoing Season 6 edition of the reality TV show.

Wild cards are fake housemates implanted by Big Brother to deceive other contestants in Season 6.

The other contestants were made to nominate who they felt were the wild cards and have them evicted from the house.

Their guess was incorrect as Pere and Maria who are the real wild cards were made to remain in the house.

Speaking after she escaped eviction, Pere said, “They asked if I could accept the offer and I accepted it.

“Big Brother told me before I entered that I cannot be detected because If that happens I’ll leave the house.

“I didn’t even have time to pack my bags.

“The reason why this was easy for me was because of my experience in the military overseas.”