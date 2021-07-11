Entertainment

BBNaija Season 6 List Not Out – Organisers

Damola Areo3 hours ago
5
BBNaija 2019: Latest News Headlines For Friday, September 27th
BBNaija housemates (Source: Africa Magic)

Organisers of TV reality show, BBNaija, have decried a list of supposed Season 6 housemates circulating in some sections of the media.

The organisers stated, “We have received an unverified trending list of the Big Brother Naija 2021 Housemates. This is to clearly state that the official list has not been released.”

Warning fans against the spread of fake and unconfirmed housemates’ list, BBNaija added that “The BBNaija official names of housemates will be published on the launching of the 2021 reality TV show, as Ebuka will be on stage to introduce housemates into the house.”

Tags
Damola Areo3 hours ago
5

Related Articles

You Can’t Bring Me Down, Iyabo Ojo Tells Baba Ijesha, Yomi Fabiyi

6 mins ago
biodun okeowo, dino melaye

Actress Biodun Okeowo Speaks On Dating Dino Melaye

11 mins ago
TOCHI

BBNaija: I Got Sacked After Telling My Boss To Stop Touching Me – Tochi

3 hours ago
burna boy, bia

Bia Fires Back As Burna Boy Reveals She Slid In His DM In 2018

3 hours ago
Back to top button