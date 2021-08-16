BBNaija Season 6: I Will Never Get Married – Michael

BBNaija housemate in the Season 6 edition of the show, Michael, has said that he will never get married in life.

According to him, he wants to model his life after the likes of King David and Solomon.

He, however, stated that he will have many children and treat their mothers as his wife but won’t get married because he doesn’t think he can submit to the sacrificial part of it.

Michael said: “My purpose is to procreate. Any woman that has my child will be treated like my wife but I’m all about making children.

“The people I resonate with in life are Emperors, King David and Solomon. Once I start giving birth, I wouldn’t stop.

“I’m not getting married because I don’t get the sacrifice aspect. I can’t put aside my genuine desires; that’s perversion.”