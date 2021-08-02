BBNaija Season 6: How I Became A Wild Card – Maria

BBNaija’s Maria has revealed why she was chosen to play the role of a wild card inside the ongoing Season 6 of the reality TV show.

According to her, the organisers saw that she has the personality that fits who they want as a wild card.

Wild cards are fake housemates implanted by Big Brother to deceive other contestants in Season 6.

The other contestants were made to nominate who they felt were the wild cards and have them evicted from the house.

Their guess was incorrect as Pere and Maria who are the real wild cards were made to remain in the house.

Speaking after she escaped eviction, Maria said, Maria said: “I was getting dressed and doing my makeup when I got the offer to be a wild card.

“I accepted the offer because they chose me and said I fit from everything they gathered.

“They said they have studied me and I fit the role.

“They said there’s 95% chance that I would not fuck it up and who am I not to trust their judgement they’ve been running this show for a while now. So I accepted the offer and came on stage.”