BBNaija Reunion: You Need Facilities To Date Nengi – Neo

Former BBNaija housemate, Neo has said that a man needs facilities to date a girl like fellow ex-housemate, Nengi.

Neo said this at the BBNaija Reunion show held for former housemates in the 2020 edition of the BBNaija reality TV show.

This was when Prince was asked why he didn’t further his intentions to date Nengi.

According to Prince, Neo told him that he needed facilities like a rich man to date a girl like Nengi.

In response, Neo admitted to saying such but said he didn’t mean it from a bad standpoint.

He said, “Yes, I said you need to have facilities before you date Nengi because she’s a fine girl, look at her. Anyone in the real world knows it’s not easy to woo this kind of girl. I didn’t tell Prince specifically in order to chase Nengi.

“It was just an advice I gave the male housemates without any bad intention.”