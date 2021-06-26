BBNaija Reunion: Why My Friendship With Prince Ended – Dorathy

Dorathy has stated that her friendship with fellow former BBNaija reality TV star Prince has ended.

She stated this during the BBNaija Reunion show for ex-housemates of the 2020 edition of the BBNaija reality TV show.

According to Dorathy, Prince refused to open up to her if he and Tolanibaj had a relationship.

She said she later discovered that Prince and Tolanibaj had sex.

“Two months ago, I and Prince spoke about this reunion, in fact, we were prepared to come here and laugh, but things took a different turn.

“Despite asking Prince severally if he had any relationship with Tolanibaj, he avoided the topic and only told me about his intimacy with her because he knew she would reveal it at the reunion.

“Prince also didn’t tell me he kissed Lilo until a few weeks to this reunion.

“For me, the ‘Prido’ ship is dead. I am not a pretender, I am too real for all these,” she added.