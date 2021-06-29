Entertainment

BBNaija Reunion: Wathoni, Erica Settle Beef, Hug Each Other

Damola Areo1 hour ago
0
erica and wathoni

Erica and Wathoni have finally reconciled during the BBNaija Reunion show for ex-housemates of the BBNaija reality TV show of 2020.

Erica had complained that she fell out with Wathoni because of the negative vibes she was getting from her.

She also aid Wathni kept talking about her and Kiddwaya in her interviews instead of promoting herself.

Erica said: “Wathoni had always had an issue with me right from the house. After the house I noticed she kept talking about Kidd and I in bed rather than promoting herself.

“That made me distance myself from her and I got energy vibes from her and stayed away.”

Both reality TV stars later apologised to each other and hugged.

Tags
Damola Areo1 hour ago
0

Related Articles

erica and vee

BBNaija Reunion: Vee Doesn’t Exist To Me – Erica

55 mins ago
Erica

BBNaija Reunion: Erica Reveals Why She Has Not Reconciled With Laycon

55 mins ago
Grammys 2020 Live Stream: How To Watch

BET Awards 2021: Full List Of Winners

1 day ago
prince and tolanibaj

BBNaija Reunion: Prince Reveals Amount Of Times He Had Sex With Tolanibaj

3 days ago
Back to top button