BBNaija Reunion: Wathoni, Erica Settle Beef, Hug Each Other

Erica and Wathoni have finally reconciled during the BBNaija Reunion show for ex-housemates of the BBNaija reality TV show of 2020.

Erica had complained that she fell out with Wathoni because of the negative vibes she was getting from her.

She also aid Wathni kept talking about her and Kiddwaya in her interviews instead of promoting herself.

Erica said: “Wathoni had always had an issue with me right from the house. After the house I noticed she kept talking about Kidd and I in bed rather than promoting herself.

“That made me distance myself from her and I got energy vibes from her and stayed away.”

Both reality TV stars later apologised to each other and hugged.