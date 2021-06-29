BBNaija Reunion: Vee Doesn’t Exist To Me – Erica

Erica has said that fellow former BBNaija Reality TV star, Vee, does not exist in her space.

She disclosed this while speaking to Ebuka during the BBNaija Reunion show.

According to her, Vee said some things about her after the 2020 show which made her erase her from her space.

She said, “I don’t think about her. Vee doesn’t exist to me.

“She said a lot of negative things that are not relevant to me.

“So what’s the point of being friends with someone who has said so many negative things about me?

“Everyone has their reasons for doing things. We are all adults.”