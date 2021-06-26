BBNaija Reunion: Tolanibaj Requested N1m As Birthday Gift – Prince

Prince has said Tolanibaj requested N1 million from him as a birthday gift.

He said this during the BBNaija Reunion show held for former housemates of the 2020 BBNaija Reality TV show.

“During Dorathy’s birthday, I made a post, bought her flowers and everything. Next thing, Tolani comes to my WhatsApp and starts ranting.

“She was fuming, asking why I always take her for granted. She started asking why I did the stuff I did for Dora.

“I had to caution her and equally asked her to stay away from anything that has to do with Dora and I. She even went as far as throwing shades at Dorathy online.

“She also claimed that during her own birthday that I got her nothing and about the whole birthday gift thing, I don’t know how to give gifts, so when I asked her what she wanted, she asked for 1 million Naira,” he said.

He, however, noted that he has made it clear countless times that they weren’t compatible after things went sour between them while reiterating that being with her was the only decision he regrets ever making.