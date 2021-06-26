BBNaija Reunion: Prince Reveals Amount Of Times He Had Sex With Tolanibaj

Prince has said he and Tolaniaj had sex only once and it was outside the BBNaija Reality TV Show of 2020.

He said this during the BBNaija Reunion show for ex-housemates of the 2020 reality TV show.

According to him, he regrets being with Tolanibaj because she caused him so much trouble and insulted his family.

“I and Tbaj had sex once but that was outside the house.

“She has caused me so much trouble and insulted my family members.

“The only regret I have was having anything with her,” he said.