BBNaija Reunion: Ozo Begged Me To Help Make Nengi Jealous – Ka3na

Ka3na has said Ozo never loved Nengi and Dorathy but was just playing games during their days in the BBNaija reality TV show.

She said this during the BBNaija Reunion show held for ex-housemates of the 2020 BBNaija show.

According to Ka3na, Ozo came to her hotel room and begged her to help make Nengi jealous.

“Ozo came to my hotel room at the last Saturday “All white” party, asking me to help him make Nengi jealous.

“I’m sure everyone noticed that half of the time we were at the hotel, Ozo was in my room. Even at the party, we danced together, rocked each other and we were literally together throughout the party.

“Everything we did was in a bid to make Nengi jealous just like he requested.

“What I couldn’t understand is why he keeps claiming he loves Nengi because personally I feel he didn’t love either Nengi or Dorathy.

“Ozo was just playing the game and all these things that’s happening, I’m not up for it,” she said.