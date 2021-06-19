BBNaija Reunion: Nengi Opens Up On Relationship With Prince, Ozo

Former BBNaija housemate, Nengi has opened up on her current relationship with Ozo and Prince while speaking at the BBNaija Reunion show for ex-housemates.

According to Nengi who was very close to both men during the reality show of 2020, they are just friends at the moment.

This is despite the closeness she had with Ozo whom many thought she was dating or she will date as soon as they leave the show.

“I’m just friends with Prince and likewise Ozo presently,” she said.

Nengi clarified insinuation that she used Prince and Ozo while in the house.

“I made it clear to both of them in the house that it was just friendship and I never used them.

“What do I want to use them for?

“I liked Prince in the house but he was not a loyal person and I left,” Nengi said.