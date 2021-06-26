Entertainment

BBNaija Reunion: I Kissed Prince Because I Was Intoxicated – Lilo

Damola Areo
lilo and prince

Lilo has opened up on why she kissed Prince during the 2020 edition of the BBNaija Reality TV show.

Speaking to Ebuka at the BBNaija Reunion, Lilo said she kissed Prince at the All White Party for housemates because she was intoxicated at the time.

She said this in reaction to Tolanibaj expressing disappointed that Prince whom she had a thing with could kiss Lilo.

“I felt disrespected that I had to alight from the bus. He kept saying Lilo was drunk and he didn’t want to kiss her but she kissed him.

“I later realised that Prince is a play-boy and he can do anything to get forward in life.”

Reacting, Lilo said after she kissed Prince, he urged her to stop because she was drunk.

“After the party, we were inside the bus going to the hotel and Prince said I should come sit close to him.

“I was intoxicated and I kissed him. He told me to stop that I was drunk. It didn’t even last five seconds,” She added.

